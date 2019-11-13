Natco Pharma Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 485.70 crore, down 10.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.70 crore in September 2019 down 10.63% from Rs. 543.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.00 crore in September 2019 down 34.79% from Rs. 182.50 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.50 crore in September 2019 down 35.7% from Rs. 260.50 crore in September 2018.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.55 in September 2019 from Rs. 9.89 in September 2018.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 578.60 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.