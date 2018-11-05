Natco Pharma Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 543.50 crore, Up 27.37% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 543.50 538.60 426.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 543.50 538.60 426.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 82.30 88.80 81.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 11.10 7.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.60 -12.60 23.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 92.60 88.70 73.60 Depreciation 20.20 18.40 16.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 135.50 145.00 118.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.30 199.20 105.90 Other Income 40.00 35.90 5.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.30 235.10 111.40 Interest 5.00 2.80 4.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 235.30 232.30 107.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 235.30 232.30 107.20 Tax 53.70 51.20 22.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.60 181.10 84.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 181.60 181.10 84.40 Minority Interest 0.90 0.50 0.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 182.50 181.60 84.80 Equity Share Capital 36.90 36.90 34.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,775.50 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.89 9.84 4.82 Diluted EPS 9.86 9.82 4.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.89 9.84 4.82 Diluted EPS 9.86 9.82 4.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited