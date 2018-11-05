Natco Pharma Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 543.50 crore, Up 27.37% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are: Net Sales at Rs 543.50 crore in September 2018 Up 27.37% from Rs. 426.70 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.50 crore in September 2018 Up 115.21% from Rs. 84.80 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.50 crore in September 2018 Up 104.47% from Rs. 127.40 crore in September 2017. Natco Pharma EPS has Increased to Rs. 9.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.82 in September 2017. Natco Pharma shares closed at 774.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months. Natco Pharma Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 543.50 538.60 426.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 543.50 538.60 426.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 82.30 88.80 81.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 11.10 7.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.60 -12.60 23.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 92.60 88.70 73.60 Depreciation 20.20 18.40 16.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 135.50 145.00 118.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.30 199.20 105.90 Other Income 40.00 35.90 5.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.30 235.10 111.40 Interest 5.00 2.80 4.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 235.30 232.30 107.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 235.30 232.30 107.20 Tax 53.70 51.20 22.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.60 181.10 84.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 181.60 181.10 84.40 Minority Interest 0.90 0.50 0.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 182.50 181.60 84.80 Equity Share Capital 36.90 36.90 34.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,775.50 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.89 9.84 4.82 Diluted EPS 9.86 9.82 4.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.89 9.84 4.82 Diluted EPS 9.86 9.82 4.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 5, 2018 03:57 pm