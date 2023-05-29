Natco Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 897.90 crore, up 50.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.90 crore in March 2023 up 50.45% from Rs. 596.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.80 crore in March 2023 up 646.14% from Rs. 50.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.10 crore in March 2023 up 7768.75% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 15.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in March 2022.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 629.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.54% over the last 12 months.