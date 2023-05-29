English
    Natco Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 897.90 crore, up 50.45% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 897.90 crore in March 2023 up 50.45% from Rs. 596.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.80 crore in March 2023 up 646.14% from Rs. 50.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.10 crore in March 2023 up 7768.75% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

    Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 15.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in March 2022.

    Natco Pharma shares closed at 629.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.54% over the last 12 months.

    Natco Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations897.90492.50596.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations897.90492.50596.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.30132.80193.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.3047.0032.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks60.80-64.4070.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost118.90105.60109.30
    Depreciation41.0041.5038.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses181.50165.60209.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.1064.40-56.70
    Other Income29.0020.8013.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.1085.20-42.90
    Interest2.703.806.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax324.4081.40-49.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax324.4081.40-49.60
    Tax48.6019.100.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities275.8062.30-50.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period275.8062.30-50.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates275.8062.30-50.50
    Equity Share Capital36.5036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.113.41-2.77
    Diluted EPS15.113.41-2.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.113.41-2.77
    Diluted EPS15.113.41-2.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm