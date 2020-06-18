Natco Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 454.80 crore, down 0.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.80 crore in March 2020 down 0.2% from Rs. 455.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.10 crore in March 2020 down 22.1% from Rs. 120.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.70 crore in March 2020 down 15.95% from Rs. 179.30 crore in March 2019.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.59 in March 2019.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 614.00 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.40% returns over the last 6 months and 18.32% over the last 12 months.