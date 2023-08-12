Natco Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.50 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.50 crore in June 2023 up 28.93% from Rs. 884.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 420.30 crore in June 2023 up 31.18% from Rs. 320.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.70 crore in June 2023 up 27.49% from Rs. 429.60 crore in June 2022.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 23.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.55 in June 2022.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 875.35 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.92% returns over the last 6 months and 36.87% over the last 12 months.