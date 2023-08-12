English
    Natco Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.50 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,140.50 crore in June 2023 up 28.93% from Rs. 884.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 420.30 crore in June 2023 up 31.18% from Rs. 320.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.70 crore in June 2023 up 27.49% from Rs. 429.60 crore in June 2022.

    Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 23.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.55 in June 2022.

    Natco Pharma shares closed at 875.35 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.92% returns over the last 6 months and 36.87% over the last 12 months.

    Natco Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,140.50897.90884.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,140.50897.90884.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.20146.3094.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.6051.3030.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.2060.8022.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.20118.90151.90
    Depreciation43.5041.0039.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses278.30181.50189.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax484.50298.10355.70
    Other Income19.7029.0034.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax504.20327.10390.00
    Interest4.202.704.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax500.00324.40385.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax500.00324.40385.80
    Tax79.7048.6065.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities420.30275.80320.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period420.30275.80320.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates420.30275.80320.40
    Equity Share Capital35.8036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2615.1117.55
    Diluted EPS23.2615.1117.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2615.1117.55
    Diluted EPS23.2615.1117.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

