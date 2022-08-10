 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 884.60 crore, up 115.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 884.60 crore in June 2022 up 115.6% from Rs. 410.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.40 crore in June 2022 up 327.2% from Rs. 75.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 429.60 crore in June 2022 up 238.8% from Rs. 126.80 crore in June 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 17.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 750.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.

Natco Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 884.60 596.80 410.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 884.60 596.80 410.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.90 193.10 109.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.70 32.50 7.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.10 70.70 -38.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 151.90 109.30 108.10
Depreciation 39.60 38.10 33.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 189.70 209.80 113.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.70 -56.70 76.00
Other Income 34.30 13.80 17.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 390.00 -42.90 93.00
Interest 4.20 6.70 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 385.80 -49.60 91.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 385.80 -49.60 91.00
Tax 65.40 0.90 16.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 320.40 -50.50 75.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 320.40 -50.50 75.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 320.40 -50.50 75.00
Equity Share Capital 36.50 36.50 36.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.55 -2.77 4.11
Diluted EPS 17.55 -2.77 4.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.55 -2.77 4.11
Diluted EPS 17.55 -2.77 4.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
