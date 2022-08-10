Natco Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 884.60 crore, up 115.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 884.60 crore in June 2022 up 115.6% from Rs. 410.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.40 crore in June 2022 up 327.2% from Rs. 75.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 429.60 crore in June 2022 up 238.8% from Rs. 126.80 crore in June 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 17.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 750.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.