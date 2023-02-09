Natco Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore in December 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 560.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2022 down 22.51% from Rs. 80.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.70 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.