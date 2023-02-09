 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore in December 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 560.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2022 down 22.51% from Rs. 80.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.70 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.

Natco Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 492.50 432.10 560.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 492.50 432.10 560.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.80 101.30 100.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 47.00 46.70 5.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -64.40 -42.20 -13.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.60 110.30 118.20
Depreciation 41.50 41.70 36.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 165.60 120.70 247.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.40 53.60 65.80
Other Income 20.80 20.50 30.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.20 74.10 96.00
Interest 3.80 3.80 5.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.40 70.30 91.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.40 70.30 91.00
Tax 19.10 13.50 10.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.30 56.80 80.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.30 56.80 80.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.30 56.80 80.40
Equity Share Capital 36.50 36.50 36.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 3.11 4.41
Diluted EPS 3.41 3.11 4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 3.11 4.41
Diluted EPS 3.41 3.11 4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
