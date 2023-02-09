Natco Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore in December 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 560.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2022 down 22.51% from Rs. 80.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.70 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2021.

Read More

Natco Pharma shares closed at 530.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.29% returns over the last 6 months and -41.47% over the last 12 months.