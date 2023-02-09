English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Natco Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 492.50 crore in December 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 560.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in December 2022 down 22.51% from Rs. 80.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.70 crore in December 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 132.00 crore in December 2021.

    Natco Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations492.50432.10560.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations492.50432.10560.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.80101.30100.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.0046.705.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.40-42.20-13.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.60110.30118.20
    Depreciation41.5041.7036.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses165.60120.70247.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4053.6065.80
    Other Income20.8020.5030.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.2074.1096.00
    Interest3.803.805.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.4070.3091.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.4070.3091.00
    Tax19.1013.5010.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.3056.8080.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.3056.8080.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.3056.8080.40
    Equity Share Capital36.5036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.413.114.41
    Diluted EPS3.413.114.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.413.114.41
    Diluted EPS3.413.114.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited