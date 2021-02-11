Natco Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 355.20 crore, down 26.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.20 crore in December 2020 down 26.34% from Rs. 482.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.70 crore in December 2020 down 40% from Rs. 104.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.30 crore in December 2020 down 28.97% from Rs. 159.50 crore in December 2019.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.75 in December 2019.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 885.85 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)