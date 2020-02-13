Natco Pharma Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 482.20 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.20 crore in December 2019 down 13.38% from Rs. 556.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.50 crore in December 2019 down 34.48% from Rs. 159.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.50 crore in December 2019 down 31.16% from Rs. 231.70 crore in December 2018.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.65 in December 2018.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 708.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.31% over the last 12 months.