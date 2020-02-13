Natco Pharma Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 482.20 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 482.20 crore in December 2019 down 13.38% from Rs. 556.70 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.50 crore in December 2019 down 34.48% from Rs. 159.50 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.50 crore in December 2019 down 31.16% from Rs. 231.70 crore in December 2018.
Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.65 in December 2018.
Natco Pharma shares closed at 708.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.31% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Natco Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|482.20
|485.70
|556.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|482.20
|485.70
|556.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.70
|78.70
|82.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.40
|31.50
|34.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.60
|9.00
|-12.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|97.80
|102.40
|93.30
|Depreciation
|25.40
|21.90
|20.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|164.20
|129.80
|150.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|103.30
|112.40
|187.70
|Other Income
|30.80
|33.20
|23.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|134.10
|145.60
|211.00
|Interest
|5.30
|6.20
|6.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|128.80
|139.40
|204.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|128.80
|139.40
|204.70
|Tax
|24.40
|21.70
|45.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|104.40
|117.70
|159.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|104.40
|117.70
|159.30
|Minority Interest
|0.10
|1.30
|0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|104.50
|119.00
|159.50
|Equity Share Capital
|36.40
|36.40
|36.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.75
|6.55
|8.65
|Diluted EPS
|5.73
|6.53
|8.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.75
|6.55
|8.65
|Diluted EPS
|5.73
|6.53
|8.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:55 am