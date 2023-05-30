Narmada Macplas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 94.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 94.19% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 151.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 130.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Narmada Macplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

Narmada Macplas shares closed at 11.57 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.73% returns over the last 6 months and 32.23% over the last 12 months.