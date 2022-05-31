Narmada Macplas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in March 2022 up 2.78% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 693.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 675% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Narmada Macplas shares closed at 8.75 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)