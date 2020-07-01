Narmada Macplas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 87.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 87.3% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 126.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Narmada Macplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.