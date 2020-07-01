Narmada Macplas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 87.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 87.3% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 126.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.
Narmada Macplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.45
|0.54
|3.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.45
|0.54
|3.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|0.54
|3.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.13
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.62
|3.62
|3.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-0.11
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-0.11
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-0.11
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-0.11
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am