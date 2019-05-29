Narmada Macplas Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, up 1773.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2019 up 1773.44% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 162.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.