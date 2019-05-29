Narmada Macplas Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, up 1773.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2019 up 1773.44% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 162.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.
|
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.51
|1.93
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.51
|1.93
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.37
|1.92
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.02
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.02
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.05
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.05
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.62
|3.62
|3.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.14
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited