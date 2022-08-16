Narmada Macplas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 214.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in June 2022 up 214.11% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 38.61% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 34.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Narmada Macplas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Narmada Macplas shares closed at 7.62 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)