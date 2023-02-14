 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Narmada Macplas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 10.44% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 149.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.48 2.43 2.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.48 2.43 2.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.45 2.55 2.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.18 0.11
Other Income 0.01 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.12 0.13
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.13 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.13 0.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.13 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.13 0.12
Equity Share Capital 3.62 3.62 3.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.35 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.35 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.35 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.35 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited