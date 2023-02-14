English
    Narmada Macplas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 10.44% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 149.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    Narmada Macplas shares closed at 12.01 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.13% returns over the last 6 months

    Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.482.432.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.482.432.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.452.552.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.180.11
    Other Income0.010.060.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.120.13
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.130.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.130.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.130.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.130.12
    Equity Share Capital3.623.623.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.350.34
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.350.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.350.34
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.350.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

