Narmada Macplas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 10.44% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 149.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Narmada Macplas shares closed at 12.01 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.13% returns over the last 6 months
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.48
|2.43
|2.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.48
|2.43
|2.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.45
|2.55
|2.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.18
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.12
|0.13
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.13
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.13
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.13
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.13
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3.62
|3.62
|3.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.35
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.35
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.35
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.35
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited