Narmada Macplas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 10.44% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 149.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Narmada Macplas shares closed at 12.01 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.13% returns over the last 6 months