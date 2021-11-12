Narmada Gelatin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore in September 2021 up 14.92% from Rs. 30.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021 down 20.13% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021 down 22.73% from Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2020.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2020.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 181.55 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)