    Narmada Gelatin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.97 crore, up 21.02% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Gelatines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.97 crore in March 2023 up 21.02% from Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 up 32% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

    Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in March 2022.

    Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 315.55 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 52.44% over the last 12 months.

    Narmada Gelatines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.9751.5641.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.9751.5641.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.8427.8827.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.892.07-3.16
    Power & Fuel7.78----
    Employees Cost3.643.363.17
    Depreciation0.480.480.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.0311.259.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.316.524.24
    Other Income0.080.820.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.397.344.89
    Interest0.110.12--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.287.224.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.287.224.89
    Tax1.661.581.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.625.643.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.625.643.50
    Equity Share Capital6.056.056.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.649.325.79
    Diluted EPS7.649.325.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.649.325.79
    Diluted EPS7.649.325.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
