Narmada Gelatin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.97 crore, up 21.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.97 crore in March 2023 up 21.02% from Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 up 32% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in March 2022.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 315.55 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 52.44% over the last 12 months.