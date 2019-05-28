Narmada Gelatin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.71 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.71 crore in March 2019 up 13.39% from Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2019 up 132.34% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2019 up 362.71% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2018.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2018.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 135.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -9.64% over the last 12 months.