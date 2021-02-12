Narmada Gelatin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.37 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.37 crore in December 2020 up 17.99% from Rs. 32.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020 down 12.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2020 down 40.94% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2019.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in December 2019.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 158.45 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)