Narmada Gelatin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.03 crore, up 12.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.03 crore in December 2018 up 12.61% from Rs. 30.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2018 up 23.86% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2018 up 49.3% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.06 in December 2017.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 114.75 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.50% over the last 12 months.