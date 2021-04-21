Narendra Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, up 5500.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in March 2021 up 5500.35% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021 up 532.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021 up 522.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

Narendra Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

Narendra Invest shares closed at 74.70 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 162.11% returns over the last 6 months and 875.20% over the last 12 months.