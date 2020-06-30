Narendra Invest Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 45.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 45.06% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 23.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

Narendra Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2019.

Narendra Invest shares closed at 17.30 on June 11, 2020 (BSE)