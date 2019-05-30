Narendra Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 12.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2019 up 12.9% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 46.02% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Narendra Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2018.

Narendra Invest shares closed at 46.55 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.02% returns over the last 12 months.