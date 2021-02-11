Narendra Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, up 5832.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in December 2020 up 5832.51% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 837.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 357.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Narendra Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Narendra Invest shares closed at 36.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)