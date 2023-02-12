Narbada Gems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, up 51.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in December 2022 up 51.55% from Rs. 19.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 41.15% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 29.41% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.