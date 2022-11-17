 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayani Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore, up 612.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore in September 2022 up 612.94% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 136.44% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 534.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Narayani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2021.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 75.85 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 351.49% returns over the last 12 months.

Narayani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.66 5.10 2.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.66 5.10 2.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.38 -- 0.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.98 0.90 0.76
Depreciation 0.18 0.13 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.52 2.23 1.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.69 1.85 -0.78
Other Income 0.04 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.73 1.87 -0.72
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.67 1.81 -0.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.67 1.81 -0.73
Tax 0.46 0.50 2.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.20 1.30 -3.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.20 1.30 -3.30
Equity Share Capital 10.90 10.91 10.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 1.20 -3.03
Diluted EPS 1.10 1.20 -3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 1.20 -3.03
Diluted EPS 1.10 1.20 -3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am