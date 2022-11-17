Narayani Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore, up 612.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore in September 2022 up 612.94% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 136.44% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 up 534.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Narayani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2021.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 75.85 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 351.49% returns over the last 12 months.