Narayani Steels Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.32 crore, down 85.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayani Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.32 crore in September 2019 down 85.67% from Rs. 560.45 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2019 down 496.77% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2019 down 120.07% from Rs. 15.20 crore in September 2018.
Narayani Steels shares closed at 23.20 on November 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:49 am