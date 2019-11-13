App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narayani Steels Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.32 crore, down 85.67% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.32 crore in September 2019 down 85.67% from Rs. 560.45 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2019 down 496.77% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2019 down 120.07% from Rs. 15.20 crore in September 2018.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 23.20 on November 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months

Narayani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations80.32163.52560.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80.32163.52560.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.2320.1986.73
Purchase of Traded Goods72.34136.86443.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.04-5.86-4.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.281.173.26
Depreciation0.380.360.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.756.4718.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.624.3511.99
Other Income1.190.842.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.435.1914.50
Interest5.584.2512.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.010.942.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-9.010.942.41
Tax-3.070.380.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.950.561.51
Prior Year Adjustments--0.00-0.02
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.950.561.50
Equity Share Capital10.9110.9110.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.460.51--
Diluted EPS-5.460.51--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.460.51--
Diluted EPS-5.460.51--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Narayani Steels #Results #Steel - Large

