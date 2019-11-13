Narayani Steels Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.32 crore, down 85.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.32 crore in September 2019 down 85.67% from Rs. 560.45 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2019 down 496.77% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2019 down 120.07% from Rs. 15.20 crore in September 2018.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 23.20 on November 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months