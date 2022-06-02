 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayani Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, down 90.52% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore in March 2022 down 90.52% from Rs. 47.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.32 crore in March 2022 up 289.15% from Rs. 41.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 up 103.52% from Rs. 42.34 crore in March 2021.

Narayani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 71.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.96 in March 2021.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 9.87 on April 06, 2022 (BSE)

Narayani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.50 3.36 47.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.50 3.36 47.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.83 35.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 6.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.85 0.82 3.95
Depreciation -0.28 0.28 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.68 1.21 47.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.25 0.22 -48.15
Other Income -0.48 0.05 4.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.77 0.27 -43.36
Interest -0.07 0.01 17.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.85 0.26 -60.57
Exceptional Items 101.96 -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.81 0.26 -60.57
Tax 25.49 -1.23 -19.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.32 1.49 -41.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.32 1.49 -41.41
Equity Share Capital 10.91 10.91 10.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.79 1.36 -37.96
Diluted EPS 71.79 1.36 -37.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.79 1.36 -37.96
Diluted EPS 71.79 1.36 -37.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
