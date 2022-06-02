Narayani Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, down 90.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore in March 2022 down 90.52% from Rs. 47.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.32 crore in March 2022 up 289.15% from Rs. 41.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 up 103.52% from Rs. 42.34 crore in March 2021.

Narayani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 71.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.96 in March 2021.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 9.87 on April 06, 2022 (BSE)