Narayani Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, up 197.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in June 2022 up 197.55% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 up 113.3% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 up 463.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Narayani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.99 in June 2021.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 9.87 on April 06, 2022 (BSE)