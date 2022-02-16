Narayani Steels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in December 2021 down 89% from Rs. 30.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021 up 112.34% from Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021 up 105.82% from Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2020.

Narayani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.05 in December 2020.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 10.83 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -67.82% returns over the last 6 months and -45.58% over the last 12 months.