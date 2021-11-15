Narayani Steels Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 92.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in September 2021 down 92.06% from Rs. 25.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021 up 42.15% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 87.74% from Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2020.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 13.75 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -56.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.99% over the last 12 months.