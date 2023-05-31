Narayani Steels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore, up 898.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore in March 2023 up 898.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 96.26% from Rs. 78.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2023 up 177.85% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

Narayani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 71.79 in March 2022.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 81.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)