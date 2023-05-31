English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Narayani Steels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore, up 898.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayani Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore in March 2023 up 898.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 96.26% from Rs. 78.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2023 up 177.85% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

    Narayani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 71.79 in March 2022.

    Narayani Steels shares closed at 81.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)

    Narayani Steels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.9142.434.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.9142.434.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.9239.93--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.05-1.75--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.000.85
    Depreciation0.160.16-0.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.671.451.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.231.632.25
    Other Income2.750.15-0.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.981.781.77
    Interest-0.080.06-0.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.061.721.85
    Exceptional Items----101.96
    P/L Before Tax4.061.72103.81
    Tax1.130.4825.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.931.2478.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.931.2478.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.931.2478.32
    Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.1471.79
    Diluted EPS2.681.1471.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.1471.79
    Diluted EPS2.681.1471.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Narayani Steels #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm