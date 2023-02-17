Narayani Steels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore, up 1164.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore in December 2022 up 1164.2% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 16.45% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 up 252.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.