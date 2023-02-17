English
    Narayani Steels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore, up 1164.2% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Narayani Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore in December 2022 up 1164.2% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 16.45% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 up 252.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    Narayani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2021.

    Narayani Steels shares closed at 76.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 546.10% returns over the last 12 months.

    Narayani Steels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.4314.663.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.4314.663.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.939.380.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.75-0.11--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.000.980.82
    Depreciation0.160.180.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.452.521.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.631.690.22
    Other Income0.150.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.781.730.27
    Interest0.060.060.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.721.670.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.721.670.26
    Tax0.480.46-1.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.241.201.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.241.201.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.241.201.49
    Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.1412.091.36
    Diluted EPS1.141.101.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.1412.091.36
    Diluted EPS1.141.101.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

