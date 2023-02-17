Narayani Steels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore, up 1164.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore in December 2022 up 1164.2% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 16.45% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 up 252.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Narayani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2021.

Narayani Steels shares closed at 76.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 546.10% returns over the last 12 months.