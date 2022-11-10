 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayana Hruda Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.55 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 746.55 crore in September 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 622.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.81 crore in September 2022 up 169.02% from Rs. 27.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.71 crore in September 2022 up 88.32% from Rs. 81.09 crore in September 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 739.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.18% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.

Narayana Hrudayalaya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 746.55 694.35 622.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 746.55 694.35 622.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 187.49 174.18 175.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.25 -0.18 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 141.19 140.27 124.96
Depreciation 31.30 30.56 29.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 296.79 280.38 252.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.03 69.13 39.39
Other Income 27.39 5.73 11.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.41 74.86 51.36
Interest 9.44 9.40 9.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.98 65.46 41.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.98 65.46 41.61
Tax 39.17 22.90 14.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.81 42.55 27.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.81 42.55 27.06
Equity Share Capital 204.36 204.36 204.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 2.10 1.67
Diluted EPS 3.58 2.10 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 2.10 1.67
Diluted EPS 3.58 2.10 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
