    Narayana Hruda Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.55 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 746.55 crore in September 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 622.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.81 crore in September 2022 up 169.02% from Rs. 27.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.71 crore in September 2022 up 88.32% from Rs. 81.09 crore in September 2021.

    Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2021.

    Narayana Hruda shares closed at 739.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.18% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations746.55694.35622.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations746.55694.35622.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods187.49174.18175.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.25-0.180.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.19140.27124.96
    Depreciation31.3030.5629.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses296.79280.38252.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.0369.1339.39
    Other Income27.395.7311.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.4174.8651.36
    Interest9.449.409.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.9865.4641.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.9865.4641.61
    Tax39.1722.9014.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.8142.5527.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.8142.5527.06
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.592.101.67
    Diluted EPS3.582.101.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.592.101.67
    Diluted EPS3.582.101.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Narayana Hruda #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm