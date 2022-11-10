Narayana Hruda Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.55 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.55 crore in September 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 622.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.81 crore in September 2022 up 169.02% from Rs. 27.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.71 crore in September 2022 up 88.32% from Rs. 81.09 crore in September 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 739.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.18% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.