Narayana Hruda Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.16 crore, down 41.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.16 crore in September 2020 down 41.32% from Rs. 596.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.21 crore in September 2020 down 269.59% from Rs. 28.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.29 crore in September 2020 down 136.73% from Rs. 87.92 crore in September 2019.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 335.95 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.29% returns over the last 6 months and 21.85% over the last 12 months.