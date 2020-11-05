Narayana Hruda Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.16 crore, down 41.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 350.16 crore in September 2020 down 41.32% from Rs. 596.69 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.21 crore in September 2020 down 269.59% from Rs. 28.43 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.29 crore in September 2020 down 136.73% from Rs. 87.92 crore in September 2019.
Narayana Hruda shares closed at 335.95 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.29% returns over the last 6 months and 21.85% over the last 12 months.
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|350.16
|237.51
|596.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|350.16
|237.51
|596.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|108.41
|69.60
|143.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.73
|3.62
|-0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.25
|99.12
|117.39
|Depreciation
|31.01
|31.25
|30.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|190.66
|160.71
|254.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-76.90
|-126.78
|50.52
|Other Income
|13.60
|49.67
|6.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.30
|-77.11
|56.96
|Interest
|11.10
|11.18
|12.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-74.40
|-88.29
|44.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-74.40
|-88.29
|44.00
|Tax
|-26.19
|-31.08
|15.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.21
|-57.20
|28.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.21
|-57.20
|28.43
|Equity Share Capital
|204.36
|204.36
|204.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-2.82
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|-2.82
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-2.82
|1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|-2.82
|1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm