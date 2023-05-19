English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Narayana Hruda Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 783.66 crore, up 26.36% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 783.66 crore in March 2023 up 26.36% from Rs. 620.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.89 crore in March 2023 up 18.26% from Rs. 77.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.75 crore in March 2023 up 12.75% from Rs. 159.43 crore in March 2022.

    Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.83 in March 2022.

    Narayana Hruda shares closed at 767.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.42% returns over the last 6 months and 16.38% over the last 12 months.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations783.66736.86620.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations783.66736.86620.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods181.74171.34160.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.47-0.403.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost142.63141.91126.30
    Depreciation38.9838.4030.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses339.52293.55253.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.3392.0546.28
    Other Income61.4410.0682.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.77102.11129.09
    Interest13.5212.279.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.2589.84119.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.2589.84119.44
    Tax35.3731.4541.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.8958.3977.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.8958.3977.70
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.522.893.83
    Diluted EPS4.522.893.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.522.893.83
    Diluted EPS4.522.893.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Narayana Hruda #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm