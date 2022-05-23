 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Narayana Hruda Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.18 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

Net Sales at Rs 620.18 crore in March 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 575.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.70 crore in March 2022 up 181.51% from Rs. 27.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.43 crore in March 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 82.95 crore in March 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 662.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 50.61% over the last 12 months.

Narayana Hrudayalaya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 620.18 633.79 575.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 620.18 633.79 575.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 160.43 163.75 150.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.10 1.34 1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 126.30 126.85 108.69
Depreciation 30.34 29.56 29.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.73 258.81 238.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.28 53.48 46.32
Other Income 82.81 6.08 7.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.09 59.56 53.53
Interest 9.65 9.49 10.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.44 50.08 43.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.44 50.08 43.04
Tax 41.75 17.58 15.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.70 32.50 27.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.70 32.50 27.60
Equity Share Capital 204.36 204.36 204.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 1.60 1.36
Diluted EPS 3.83 1.60 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 1.60 1.36
Diluted EPS 3.83 1.60 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Narayana Hruda #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.