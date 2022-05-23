Narayana Hruda Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.18 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.18 crore in March 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 575.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.70 crore in March 2022 up 181.51% from Rs. 27.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.43 crore in March 2022 up 92.2% from Rs. 82.95 crore in March 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 662.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 50.61% over the last 12 months.