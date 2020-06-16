Narayana Hruda Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 525.02 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.02 crore in March 2020 down 3.96% from Rs. 546.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2020 down 77% from Rs. 22.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.87 crore in March 2020 down 24.84% from Rs. 67.68 crore in March 2019.

Narayana Hruda EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2019.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 290.05 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and 28.17% over the last 12 months.