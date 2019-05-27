Narayana Hruda Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 546.64 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.64 crore in March 2019 up 14.75% from Rs. 476.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.54 crore in March 2019 up 420% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.68 crore in March 2019 up 66.45% from Rs. 40.66 crore in March 2018.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 199.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.21% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.