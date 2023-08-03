English
    Narayana Hruda Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 796.80 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 796.80 crore in June 2023 up 14.75% from Rs. 694.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.94 crore in June 2023 up 85.5% from Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.13 crore in June 2023 up 39.57% from Rs. 105.42 crore in June 2022.

    Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2022.

    Narayana Hruda shares closed at 1,014.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.56% returns over the last 6 months and 53.00% over the last 12 months.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations796.80783.66694.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations796.80783.66694.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods197.29181.74174.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.611.47-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost155.23142.63140.27
    Depreciation37.7438.9830.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses311.20339.52280.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.9479.3369.13
    Other Income9.4561.445.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.39140.7774.86
    Interest13.3913.529.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.00127.2565.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax96.00127.2565.46
    Tax17.0635.3722.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.9491.8942.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.9491.8942.55
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.894.522.10
    Diluted EPS3.894.522.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.894.522.10
    Diluted EPS3.894.522.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

