Narayana Hruda Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 535.99 crore, up 125.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.99 crore in June 2021 up 125.67% from Rs. 237.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2021 up 93.6% from Rs. 57.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.31 crore in June 2021 up 172.63% from Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2020.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 503.25 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.43% returns over the last 6 months and 73.39% over the last 12 months.