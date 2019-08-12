Narayana Hruda Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 558.40 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.40 crore in June 2019 up 15.7% from Rs. 482.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2019 up 3712.04% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.56 crore in June 2019 up 126.91% from Rs. 33.30 crore in June 2018.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 213.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.09% returns over the last 6 months and -14.92% over the last 12 months.