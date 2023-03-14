Narayana Hruda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 633.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.39 crore in December 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 32.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.51 crore in December 2022 up 57.66% from Rs. 89.12 crore in December 2021.

Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2021.

Narayana Hruda shares closed at 781.90 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.03% returns over the last 6 months and 11.94% over the last 12 months.