    Narayana Hruda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narayana Hrudayalaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 736.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 633.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.39 crore in December 2022 up 79.67% from Rs. 32.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.51 crore in December 2022 up 57.66% from Rs. 89.12 crore in December 2021.

    Narayana Hruda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2021.

    Narayana Hruda shares closed at 781.90 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.03% returns over the last 6 months and 11.94% over the last 12 months.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations736.86746.55633.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations736.86746.55633.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods171.34187.49163.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.40-4.251.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.91141.19126.85
    Depreciation38.4031.3029.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses293.55296.79258.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0594.0353.48
    Other Income10.0627.396.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.11121.4159.56
    Interest12.279.449.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.84111.9850.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.84111.9850.08
    Tax31.4539.1717.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.3972.8132.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.3972.8132.50
    Equity Share Capital204.36204.36204.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.591.60
    Diluted EPS2.893.581.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.893.591.60
    Diluted EPS2.893.581.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Narayana Hruda #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am